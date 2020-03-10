How to watch Lakers vs. Nets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Lakers vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Brooklyn 29-34; Los Angeles 49-13
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Brooklyn Nets at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Staples Center. The Lakers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Brooklyn is surely hoping to exploit.
Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, winning 112-103. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who had 28 points and nine assists along with seven boards, and power forward Anthony Davis, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds. AD's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Nets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, sneaking past 110-107. Brooklyn got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Spencer Dinwiddie out in front picking up 24 points and six assists.
The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Los Angeles up to 49-13 and Brooklyn to 29-34. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Brooklyn has only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Lakers' 4.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.40
Odds
The Lakers are a big 10-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Mar 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 14, 2016 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 15, 2016 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Mar 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Nov 06, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Brooklyn 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gobert wants 'justice' in next ejection
The Jazz big man wasn't shy with his feelings about getting ejected
-
NBA DFS: March 10 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Buy or Sell: Lakers defense key to title
If the Lakers win it all this postseason, will LeBron James and Anthony Davis' offense be the...
-
Clippers vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Clippers vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
Mavericks vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Mavericks vs. Spurs game 10,000 times.
-
Celtics vs. Pacers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Celtics vs. Pacers game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers