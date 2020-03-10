How to watch Lakers vs. Nets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-34; Los Angeles 49-13

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Brooklyn Nets at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Staples Center. The Lakers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Brooklyn is surely hoping to exploit.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, winning 112-103. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who had 28 points and nine assists along with seven boards, and power forward Anthony Davis, who had 30 points along with eight rebounds. AD's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Nets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, sneaking past 110-107. Brooklyn got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Spencer Dinwiddie out in front picking up 24 points and six assists.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 49-13 and Brooklyn to 29-34. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Brooklyn has only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Lakers' 4.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.40

Odds

The Lakers are a big 10-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.