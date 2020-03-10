How to watch Lakers vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Lakers vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Brooklyn 29-34; Los Angeles 49-13
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Brooklyn is surely hoping to exploit.
Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, winning 112-103. Small forward LeBron James and power forward Anthony Davis were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 28 points and nine assists along with seven boards and the latter had 30 points in addition to eight rebounds. The game made it AD's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Chicago Bulls 110-107. The Nets got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Spencer Dinwiddie out in front picking up 24 points and six assists.
The wins brought Los Angeles up to 49-13 and Brooklyn to 29-34. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lakers come into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.50%. On the other end of the spectrum, Brooklyn has only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Los Angeles' 4.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Mar 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 14, 2016 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 15, 2016 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Mar 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Nov 06, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Brooklyn 98
