How to watch Lakers vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-34; Los Angeles 49-13

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Brooklyn is surely hoping to exploit.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, winning 112-103. Small forward LeBron James and power forward Anthony Davis were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 28 points and nine assists along with seven boards and the latter had 30 points in addition to eight rebounds. The game made it AD's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Chicago Bulls 110-107. The Nets got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Spencer Dinwiddie out in front picking up 24 points and six assists.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 49-13 and Brooklyn to 29-34. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lakers come into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.50%. On the other end of the spectrum, Brooklyn has only been able to knock down 44.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if Los Angeles' 4.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.