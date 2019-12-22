How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Denver 19-8; Los Angeles 24-5
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a holiday battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. The Nuggets are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Denver was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, winning 109-100. The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to SG Jamal Murray, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to six boards, and C Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds. That's eight consecutive matchups for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday, falling 111-104. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of PF Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 36 points and ten boards along with five assists. That makes it four consecutive games in which Davis has had at least ten rebounds.
Denver's victory lifted them to 19-8 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 24-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver enters the contest with only 101.7 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $168.55
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109
