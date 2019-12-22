How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 19-8; Los Angeles 24-5

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a holiday battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center. The Nuggets are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Denver was able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, winning 109-100. The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to SG Jamal Murray, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to six boards, and C Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds. That's eight consecutive matchups for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday, falling 111-104. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of PF Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 36 points and ten boards along with five assists. That makes it four consecutive games in which Davis has had at least ten rebounds.

Denver's victory lifted them to 19-8 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 24-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver enters the contest with only 101.7 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $168.55

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.