Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 43-21; Los Angeles 36-28

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting right back to it as they host the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET May 3 at Staples Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Lakers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Los Angeles came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, falling 121-114. This was hardly the result Los Angeles or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Toronto heading into this contest. Los Angeles' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Kyle Kuzma, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, and center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 110-104 victory. The Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 14 boards in addition to seven dimes.

The Lakers are now 36-28 while Denver sits at 43-21. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 106.7 on average. But Denver enters the matchup with 115.5 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Denver.

Feb 14, 2021 - Denver 122 vs. Los Angeles 105

Feb 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 93

Sep 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Denver 107

Sep 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 108

Sep 22, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 106

Sep 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 103

Sep 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Denver 114

Aug 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 121

Feb 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116

Dec 22, 2019 - Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104

Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96

Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99

Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85

Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114

Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103

Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116

Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100

Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109

Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101

Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116

Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121

Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105

Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107

Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107

Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Marc Gasol: Game-Time Decision (Finger)

Anthony Davis: Game-Time Decision (Calf)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Alex Caruso: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Kyle Kuzma: Game-Time Decision (Thumb)

LeBron James: Out (Ankle)

Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)

Dennis Schroder: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Denver