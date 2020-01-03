How to watch Lakers vs. Pelicans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Lakers vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New Orleans 11-23; Los Angeles 27-7
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center after a few days off. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
It was all tied up 64-64 at the half for New Orleans and the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but New Orleans stepped up in the second half. The Pelicans wrapped up 2019 with a 127-112 win over Houston. New Orleans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Lonzo Ball, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 27 points, ten boards, and eight assists, and F Brandon Ingram, who had 27 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Phoenix Suns 117-107 on Wednesday. SF LeBron James was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, dropping a triple-double on 31 points, 13 boards, and 12 dimes. That's five consecutive games for James in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
The Pelicans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Lakers are now 27-7 while the Pelicans sit at 11-23. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pelicans are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 116.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pelicans, the Lakers rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.3 on average. So the New Orleans squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $114.40
Odds
The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. New Orleans 119
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 125
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Orleans 139 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Oct 22, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Apr 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 05, 2017 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 29, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - New Orleans 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Feb 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. New Orleans 96
- Jan 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 91
