How to watch Lakers vs. Raptors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Lakers vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: L.A. Lakers 7-1; Toronto 6-2
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-8 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. The L.A. Lakers will stay at home another game and welcome Toronto at 9:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The L.A. Lakers are coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.
The Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat last week as they won 95-80.
Meanwhile, Toronto strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans with points to spare, taking the game 122-104. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was PF Pascal Siakam, who shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 44 points and ten boards.
Their wins bumped the Lakers to 7-1 and the Raptors to 6-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the matchup with 46.80% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. But the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.60%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 10-point favorite against the Raptors.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Toronto have won all of the games they've played against L.A. Lakers in the last five years.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Toronto 111 vs. L.A. Lakers 98
- Nov 04, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. L.A. Lakers 107
- Jan 28, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. L.A. Lakers 111
- Oct 27, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. L.A. Lakers 92
- Jan 01, 2017 - Toronto 123 vs. L.A. Lakers 114
- Dec 02, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. L.A. Lakers 80
- Dec 07, 2015 - Toronto 102 vs. L.A. Lakers 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Toronto 102 vs. L.A. Lakers 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kyle Lowry suffers fractured left thumb
The Raptors suffered multiple injuries on Friday that could slow them down in the coming weeks
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 10 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Nuggets vs. Timberwolves on Sunday 10,000 times.
-
Hayward injury isn't the end for Celtics
Hayward will reportedly see a specialist Monday to determine whether he needs surgery
-
Report: Waiters had panic attack
Waiters suffered the attack on the team's flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles after their game...
-
How NCAA ruling might affect Wiseman
The Memphis star's stock will remain high regardless of whether he plays more games this season...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans