How to watch Lakers vs. Raptors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

L.A. Lakers (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: L.A. Lakers 7-1; Toronto 6-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-8 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. The L.A. Lakers will stay at home another game and welcome Toronto at 9:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The L.A. Lakers are coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.

The Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat last week as they won 95-80.

Meanwhile, Toronto strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans with points to spare, taking the game 122-104. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was PF Pascal Siakam, who shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 44 points and ten boards.

Their wins bumped the Lakers to 7-1 and the Raptors to 6-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the matchup with 46.80% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. But the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.60%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 10-point favorite against the Raptors.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Toronto have won all of the games they've played against L.A. Lakers in the last five years.