Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 14-33; Los Angeles 22-25

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of last year. The Spurs will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Allowing an average of 121.96 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

It was all tied up 74-74 at halftime, but San Antonio was not quite the Portland Trail Blazers' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. San Antonio's painful 147-127 defeat to Rip City might stick with them for a while. This contest was a close 74-74 at the break, but unfortunately for San Antonio it sure didn't stay that way. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Jeremy Sochan, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Lakers falling 133-115. Small forward LeBron James did his best for Los Angeles, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and seven assists along with eight boards.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Antonio, who are 23-24 against the spread.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 28 games against San Antonio.