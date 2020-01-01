How to watch Lakers vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 13-20; Los Angeles 26-7

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per game in their game on Wednesday. Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Phoenix isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 38-19 deficit.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles wrapped up 2019 with a 108-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles' PF Anthony Davis was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 23 points along with nine boards.

Their wins bumped Phoenix to 13-20 and Los Angeles to 26-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Suns and the Lakers clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $128.95

Odds

The Lakers are a big 11-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.