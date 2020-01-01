How to watch Lakers vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Lakers vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Phoenix 13-20; Los Angeles 26-7
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per game in their game on Wednesday. Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Phoenix isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 38-19 deficit.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles wrapped up 2019 with a 108-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles' PF Anthony Davis was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 23 points along with nine boards.
Their wins bumped Phoenix to 13-20 and Los Angeles to 26-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Suns and the Lakers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $128.95
Odds
The Lakers are a big 11-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101
