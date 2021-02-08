Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-12; Los Angeles 18-6

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Staples Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Thunder and Los Angeles will really light up the scoreboard.

Things were close when Oklahoma City and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashed this past Saturday, but Oklahoma City ultimately edged out the opposition 120-118. The team ran away with 83 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 31 points and seven assists along with nine boards.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 135-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers relied on the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds, and power forward Anthony Davis, who had 30 points in addition to five boards.

The Thunder are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-3 ATS in away games but only 12-10 all in all.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 10-12 and Los Angeles to 18-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oklahoma City and Los Angeles clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 12-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Los Angeles.