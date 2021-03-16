Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 9-30; Los Angeles 26-13

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Staples Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.77 points per matchup.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Minnesota sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for a 114-112 victory. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was small forward Anthony Edwards, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

A well-balanced attack led Los Angeles over the Golden State Warriors every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Los Angeles steamrolled past Golden State 128-97 on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Lakers had established a 93-73 advantage. Center Montrezl Harrell was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, picking up 27 points in addition to five boards.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 9. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 9-30 and Los Angeles to 26-13. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports North Plus

Fox Sports North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 9-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Los Angeles.