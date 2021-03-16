Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Minnesota 9-30; Los Angeles 26-13
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Staples Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.77 points per matchup.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Minnesota sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for a 114-112 victory. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was small forward Anthony Edwards, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 34 points.
A well-balanced attack led Los Angeles over the Golden State Warriors every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Los Angeles steamrolled past Golden State 128-97 on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Lakers had established a 93-73 advantage. Center Montrezl Harrell was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, picking up 27 points in addition to five boards.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 9. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 9-30 and Los Angeles to 26-13. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports North Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 9-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Minnesota 104
- Dec 27, 2020 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Minnesota 91
- Dec 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 142 vs. Minnesota 125
- Jan 24, 2019 - Minnesota 120 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 06, 2019 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 86
- Nov 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Minnesota 110
- Oct 29, 2018 - Minnesota 124 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Apr 06, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 15, 2018 - Minnesota 119 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 01, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Dec 25, 2017 - Minnesota 121 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Apr 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 30, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Minnesota 119
- Nov 13, 2016 - Minnesota 125 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Feb 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 115
- Dec 09, 2015 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Oct 28, 2015 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 111