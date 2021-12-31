Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 13-21; Los Angeles 17-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Portland Trail Blazers will round out the year against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 104-99 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The losing side was boosted by small forward LeBron James, who shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. LBJ's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Portland's 2021 ended with a 120-105 loss against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons wasn't much of a difference maker for the Trail Blazers; Simons played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. At 6-14 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Portland isn't so hot on the road, where they are 3-11.

The losses put Los Angeles at 17-19 and Portland at 13-21. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112.4 on average. The Trail Blazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.