Through 2 Quarters

Down 12 at the end of last quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers have now snagged the lead. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead against the Los Angeles Lakers 56-54.

The Trail Blazers have enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Jusuf Nurkic and small forward Norman Powell. The former has posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds in addition to two assists, while the latter has 16 points. One thing to keep an eye out for is Anfernee Simons' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Los Angeles has been relying on the performance of power forward Carmelo Anthony, who has 18 points and two assists along with four boards.

Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 21-30; Los Angeles 24-27

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Lakers came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, falling 129-121. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Malik Monk, who shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, Portland received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 98-81 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons wasn't much of a difference maker for Rip City; Simons played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Oklahoma City Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count Portland out just yet.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Malik Monk: Game-Time Decision (Groin)

LeBron James: Out (Knee)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland