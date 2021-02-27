Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 18-13; Los Angeles 22-11

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.61 points per game before their contest on Friday. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Staples Center. Rip City will be hoping to build upon the 115-107 win they picked up against Los Angeles when they previously played in December of last year.

It was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but the Trail Blazers were not quite the Denver Nuggets' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Rip City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-106 to the Nuggets. Despite their defeat, Rip City got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Damian Lillard, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 assists in addition to seven rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, the Lakers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 114-89 punch to the gut against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Los Angeles was down 90-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Anthony Davis: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Portland