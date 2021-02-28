Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Golden State 19-15; Los Angeles 23-11
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Staples Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Golden State beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-121 this past Friday. The Warriors can attribute much of their success to point guard Stephen Curry, who had 29 points and nine assists, and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles picked up a 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards along with seven dimes.
Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Golden State is now 19-15 while the Lakers sit at 23-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league. As for Los Angeles, they come into the game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 18, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 27, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Golden State 86
- Feb 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 120
- Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94
- Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77