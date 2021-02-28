Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 19-15; Los Angeles 23-11

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Staples Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Golden State beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-121 this past Friday. The Warriors can attribute much of their success to point guard Stephen Curry, who had 29 points and nine assists, and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles picked up a 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards along with seven dimes.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Golden State is now 19-15 while the Lakers sit at 23-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league. As for Los Angeles, they come into the game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 4-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.