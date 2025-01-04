Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Los Angeles Clippers
Current Records: Atlanta 18-17, Los Angeles 19-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Clippers are heading back home. They will welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Intuit Dome. The Clippers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.
Last Thursday, the Clippers lost to the Thunder on the road by a decisive 116-98 margin. The loss hurts even more since Los Angeles was up 40-24 with 8:38 left in the second.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Hawks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 119-102 loss to the Lakers on Friday. Atlanta has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Hawks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Trae Young, who almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine assists. The match was Young's third in a row with at least 30 points. De'Andre Hunter, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.
Los Angeles' loss dropped their record down to 19-15. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-17.
Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.
The Clippers ended up a good deal behind the Hawks when the teams last played back in March of 2024, losing 110-93. Can the Clippers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 228 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 17, 2024 - Atlanta 110 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Feb 05, 2024 - Los Angeles 149 vs. Atlanta 144
- Jan 28, 2023 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 08, 2023 - Atlanta 112 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 11, 2022 - Atlanta 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Jan 09, 2022 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Atlanta 93
- Mar 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 26, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Jan 22, 2020 - Atlanta 102 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 16, 2019 - Los Angeles 150 vs. Atlanta 101