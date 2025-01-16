Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Clippers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 58-35.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-17 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 14-27 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-26, Los Angeles 21-17

Who's Playing

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome. The Nets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, the Nets finally turned things around against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. They strolled past Portland with points to spare, taking the game 132-114. The game marked Brooklyn's most dominant win of the season so far.

The Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in October of 2024.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Clippers, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They walked away with a 109-98 victory over the Heat on Monday.

The Clippers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Norman Powell out in front who went 12 for 17 en route to 29 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Powell's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was James Harden, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 assists.

Brooklyn's victory bumped their record up to 14-26. As for Los Angeles, they pushed their record up to 21-17 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for the Clippers, as the team is favored by a full 14.5 points. This contest will be Brooklyn's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).

The Nets came up short against the Clippers when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 125-114. Can the Nets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 14.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.