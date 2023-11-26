Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Dallas 10-5, Los Angeles 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $42.00

What to Know

The Mavericks and the Clippers are an even 5-5 against one another since June of 2021, but not for long. The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a victory while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mavericks and the Lakers couldn't quite live up to the 245-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against Los Angeles on Wednesday and snuck past 104-101. Having forecasted a close victory for the Mavericks, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Kyrie Irving, who scored 28 points along with 6 rebounds, and Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Clippers unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 116-106 to New Orleans. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Clippers in their matchups with the Pelicans: they've now lost five in a row.

Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 10-5. As for Los Angeles, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 6-8.

The Mavericks are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Mavericks strolled past the Clippers in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 144-126. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Nov 10, 2023 - Dallas 144 vs. Los Angeles 126

Feb 08, 2023 - Dallas 110 vs. Los Angeles 104

Jan 22, 2023 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 98

Jan 10, 2023 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Dallas 101

Nov 15, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Los Angeles 101

Feb 12, 2022 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Dallas 97

Feb 10, 2022 - Dallas 112 vs. Los Angeles 105

Nov 23, 2021 - Dallas 112 vs. Los Angeles 104

Nov 21, 2021 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Dallas 91

Jun 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Dallas 111

Injury Report for the Clippers

Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadriceps)

Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Mavericks