3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Clippers look much better today on their home court. After three quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Clippers lead 92-90 over the Nuggets.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-9 in no time. On the other hand, the Nuggets will have to make due with a 10-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Denver 10-7, Los Angeles 12-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Clippers are on a seven-game streak of home wins, while the Nuggets are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Los Angeles Clippers will challenge the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Intuit Dome. The Clippers' defense has only allowed 106.3 points per game this season, so the Nuggets' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 93-92 to the Timberwolves.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Jazz on Wednesday as the Nuggets made off with a 122-103 win. Denver pushed the score to 100-76 by the end of the third, a deficit Utah cut but never quite recovered from.

Nikola Jokic got back to being his usual excellent self, as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against the Knicks on Monday. Jamal Murray was another key player, going 10 for 18 en route to 22 points plus eight assists and four steals.

Los Angeles' loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Denver, their victory bumped their record up to 10-7.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

The Clippers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in October, but they still walked away with a 109-104 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Jokic, who shot 7-for-12 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 41 points and nine rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Clippers still be able to contain Jokic? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.