Halftime Report

The Clippers and the Rockets have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. It's still anybody's game after two quarters, but the Clippers are currently ahead of the Rockets 51-48.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 52-30 in no time. On the other hand, the Rockets will have to make due with a 40-42 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Houston 40-41, Los Angeles 51-30

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Rockets are 1-9 against the Clippers since May of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Despite being away, the Rockets are looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Friday, the Rockets earned a 116-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Clippers last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 110-109 to the Jazz. Los Angeles got off to an early lead (up 13 with 0:43 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though they lost, the Clippers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Houston's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 40-41. As for Los Angeles, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 51-30.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets came up short against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in March, falling 122-116. Can the Rockets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.