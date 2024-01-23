Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Lakers 22-22, Clippers 27-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Lakers were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Trail Blazers on Sunday as the Lakers made off with a 134-110 win.

The Lakers can attribute much of their success to D'Angelo Russell, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 8 assists. LeBron James was another key contributor, scoring 28 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Clippers proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 125-114 victory over the Nets. The win was all the more spectacular given the Clippers were down 18 points with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden were among the main playmakers for the Clippers as the former scored 23 points along with nine rebounds and six assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists. Harden continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The victory got the Lakers back to even at 22-22. As for the Clippers, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 27-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Lakers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Clippers in their previous matchup on January 7th, sneaking past 106-103. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

The Los Angeles Clippers have won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Los Angeles Lakers.