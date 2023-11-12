Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Clippers
Current Records: Memphis 1-7, Los Angeles 3-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Clippers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a hard 144-126 fall against Dallas. The Clippers were down 115-89 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Grizzlies last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 127-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah. That's two games in a row now that the Grizzlies have lost by exactly six points.
The losing side was boosted by Desmond Bane, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 8 assists.
Los Angeles' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-4. As for Memphis, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-7.
Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.4 points per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies , though, as they've been averaging only 109 per game. The only thing between the Clippers and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 225.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 31, 2023 - Memphis 108 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Mar 29, 2023 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Memphis 132
- Mar 05, 2023 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Memphis 129
- Feb 08, 2022 - Memphis 135 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 08, 2022 - Memphis 123 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Nov 18, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 23, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Apr 21, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 25, 2021 - Memphis 122 vs. Los Angeles 94