Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Memphis 1-7, Los Angeles 3-4

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

After four games on the road, the Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Clippers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a hard 144-126 fall against Dallas. The Clippers were down 115-89 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Grizzlies last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 127-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah. That's two games in a row now that the Grizzlies have lost by exactly six points.

The losing side was boosted by Desmond Bane, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 8 assists.

Los Angeles' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-4. As for Memphis, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-7.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.4 points per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies , though, as they've been averaging only 109 per game. The only thing between the Clippers and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.