Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Minnesota 44-21, Los Angeles 41-22

How To Watch

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.9% worse than the opposition, a fact the Clippers found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 124-117 to Milwaukee. The Clippers have struggled against the Bucks recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Timberwolves have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 120-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 41-22. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 44-21.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Clippers barely slipped by the Timberwolves in their previous meeting last Sunday, winning 89-88. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Timberwolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 215 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.