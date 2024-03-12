Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Clippers
Current Records: Minnesota 44-21, Los Angeles 41-22
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.9% worse than the opposition, a fact the Clippers found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 124-117 to Milwaukee. The Clippers have struggled against the Bucks recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The Timberwolves have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 120-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 41-22. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 44-21.
Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Clippers barely slipped by the Timberwolves in their previous meeting last Sunday, winning 89-88. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Timberwolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 215 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 03, 2024 - Los Angeles 89 vs. Minnesota 88
- Feb 12, 2024 - Minnesota 121 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 14, 2024 - Minnesota 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 28, 2023 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 06, 2023 - Minnesota 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 14, 2022 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 88
- Apr 12, 2022 - Minnesota 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 03, 2022 - Minnesota 122 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 05, 2021 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Minnesota 84