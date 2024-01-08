Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Phoenix 19-17, Los Angeles 22-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on January 8th at Crypto.com Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Suns found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 121-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis. The loss hurts even more since the Suns were up 97-84 with 0:35 left in the third.

Despite their loss, the Suns saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Devin Booker, who scored 24 points along with eight assists, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for the Suns was Chimezie Metu's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Clippers unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Lakers by a score of 106-103.

Ivica Zubac put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 19 rebounds.

Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 19-17. As for the Clippers, their loss dropped their record down to 22-13.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Suns just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Clippers (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 48.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Phoenix: they have a less-than-stellar 13-22-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.