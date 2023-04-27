Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 45-37, Los Angeles 44-38

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:11 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:11 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Phoenix 4, Los Angeles 1

The Suns and the Clippers are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns will fight it out against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 3:11 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.

The Suns are on top in this series right now, leading the Clippers 4-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Suns can extend their lead or if the Clippers can make up some ground.