Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Phoenix 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.40

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Intuit Dome.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers were looking sharp from deep last season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've made 38.2% of their threes this season.

Looking back to last season, the Clippers finished on the right side of .500 (51-31), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Suns also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 49-33.

Things could have been worse for the Clippers, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 124-108 loss to the Suns in their previous meeting back in April. Can the Clippers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 38-44 record against the spread.

Odds

Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.