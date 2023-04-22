Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 45-37, Los Angeles 44-38

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Phoenix 2, Los Angeles 1

On Saturday, the Phoenix Suns will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Despite being away, the Suns are looking at a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat Los Angeles 129-124. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Suns. Devin Booker had a dynamite game for the Suns, earning 45 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Suns didn’t give up on possessions, racking up an awesome 15 offensive rebounds. They are 15-7 when they hit their own glass that hard.

The Suns are on top in this series right now, leading the Clippers 2-1. Come back here after the game to see if the Suns can scoop up another win or if the Clippers can turn things around.

Odds

Phoenix are a big 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.