Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Portland 33-47; Los Angeles 42-38

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

What to Know

The Clippers are 9-1 against the Trail Blazers since August of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 4:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Clippers have to be feeling especially confident coming into this one: they won as the underdogs last time, and now they're the favorites.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Clippers and the Lakers didn't disappoint and broke past the 231 over/under on Wednesday. The Clippers took their match against the Lakers 125-118.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Clippers were dynamite from downtown, nailing an awesome 44.4% of their shots from deep. They are 17-6 when they're that accurate from downtown.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Portland had to settle for a 129-127 loss against San Antonio on Thursday. That was the second defeat in a row for the Trail Blazers. Despite their loss, they saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Drew Eubanks, who earned 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Eubanks has also now had at least two blocks in his past three games.

Los Angeles' victory bumped their season record to 42-38 while Portland's defeat dropped theirs to 33-47. We'll see if the Clippers can repeat their recent success, or if the Trail Blazers bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Los Angeles are a big 17-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 230 points.

