Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Boston 22-6, Los Angeles 16-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $279.00

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are on the road again on Monday and play against the Los Angeles Lakers at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 25th at Crypto.com Arena. The Celtics have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

You can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Celtics' strategy against the Clippers on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Boston blew Los Angeles out of the water with a 145-108 final score. The Celtics pushed the score to 106-81 by the end of the third, a deficit the Clippers had little chance of recovering from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayson Tatum, who scored 30 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jrue Holiday, who scored 20 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Lakers can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 129-120 win over Oklahoma City. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as the Lakers did.

It was another big night for LeBron James, who scored 40 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Those 40 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 125-121 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was James, who scored 41 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Celtics still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Boston is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.