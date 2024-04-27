Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Regular Season Records: Denver 57-25, Los Angeles 47-35

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.30

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 0, Denver 3

The Lakers will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will fight it out against the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Nuggets will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

While the experts predicted the Lakers would be headed into the match after a victory, that's not how things played out against the Nuggets on Thursday. The Lakers took a 112-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets. The loss hurts even more since Los Angeles was up 37-25 with 10:54 left in the second.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant centers against one another in Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis. Jokic had a solid game and almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists. Meanwhile, Davis did his best for the losing side, dropping a double-double on 33 points and 15 rebounds.

This is a must-win for the Lakers as the Nuggets are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Lakers can force a Game 7 or if the Nuggets leave them behind.

Odds

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won all of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last year.