Detroit Pistons @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Detroit 8-44, Los Angeles 28-26

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Lakers will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Pistons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

Last Friday, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Pelicans at home as they won 139-122.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Lakers to victory, but perhaps none more so than LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 assists. D'Angelo Russell was another key contributor, scoring 30 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 112-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The loss hurts even more since the Pistons were up 62-49 with 9:39 left in the third.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 28-26 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-44.

The Lakers took their victory against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 133-107. Do the Lakers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 11-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.