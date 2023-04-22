Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers
Regular Season Records: Memphis 51-31, Los Angeles 43-39Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 1, Memphis 1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
What to Know
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers will fight it out against the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Lakers probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against the Grizzlies. Los Angeles took a 103-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis.
The Lakers' defeat came about despite a quality game from LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. That's now three straight games in which James has posted a double-double.
Having now played two games, the Lakers and the Grizzlies are on even footing with one win each. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.
Odds
Los Angeles are a 4.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 221.5 points.
