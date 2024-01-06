Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Lakers after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 59-58, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 27 points.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with an 11-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Memphis 11-23, Los Angeles 17-18

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Wednesday, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 116-111 to Toronto.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies got a solid performance out of Ja Morant, who scored 28 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Marcus Smart's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 110-96 bruising from Miami. The Lakers found out winning isn't easy when you make 12 fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 17 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Austin Reaves, who scored 24 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Memphis has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-23 record this season. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 17-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.