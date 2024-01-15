Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 27-11, Los Angeles 19-21

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

The Thunder have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Thunder, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid victory over Orlando, taking the game 112-100.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 37 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against Utah on Saturday and fell 132-125. The Lakers were up 51-39 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Lakers' defeat came about despite a quality game from D'Angelo Russell, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 39 points and 8 assists. Those 39 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Oklahoma City's win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 27-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 126.7 points per game. As for Los Angeles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-21 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder came up short against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 129-120. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Lakers' LeBron James, who scored 40 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Now that the Thunder know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.