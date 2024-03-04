Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 42-18, Los Angeles 33-29

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on March 4th at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Thunder, who come in off a win.

On Sunday, Oklahoma City beat the Suns 118-110. The success was a return to things as normal for the Thunder, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 132-118 upset defeat to the Spurs.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine assists. He hasn't dropped below 25 points for ten straight games.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles couldn't handle the Nuggets on Saturday and fell 124-114. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Lakers in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost eight in a row.

Despite their defeat, the Lakers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LeBron James, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. James is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last six games he's played. Another player making a difference was Austin Reaves, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 assists.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 42-18 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 33-29.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.2 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Thunder are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3-1 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 239 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.