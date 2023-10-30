Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers
Current Records: Orlando 2-0, Los Angeles 1-2
How To Watch
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Orlando beat Portland 102-97. The team accrued 63 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.
Meanwhile, the Lakers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Kings on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 132-127 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Kings.
Despite the defeat, the Lakers got a solid performance out of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last three games he's played.
The victory makes it two in a row for Orlando and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 1-2.
The Magic are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 45-34-3 record against the spread.
The Magic came up short against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 111-105. Can the Magic avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Los Angeles is a slight 2-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 218.5 points.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Mar 19, 2023 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Orlando 105
- Dec 27, 2022 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 21, 2022 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Orlando 105
- Dec 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Orlando 94
- Apr 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Orlando 93
- Jan 15, 2020 - Orlando 119 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Orlando 87
- Nov 25, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 17, 2018 - Orlando 130 vs. Los Angeles 117