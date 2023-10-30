Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Orlando 2-0, Los Angeles 1-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Orlando beat Portland 102-97. The team accrued 63 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, the Lakers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Kings on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 132-127 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Kings.

Despite the defeat, the Lakers got a solid performance out of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last three games he's played.

The victory makes it two in a row for Orlando and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

The Magic are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 45-34-3 record against the spread.

The Magic came up short against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 111-105. Can the Magic avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.