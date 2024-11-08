Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-6, Los Angeles 4-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $69.30

What to Know

The 76ers are 8-2 against the Lakers since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Philadelphia 76ers will be staying on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The 76ers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Wednesday.

The 76ers are likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Clippers on Wednesday. The 76ers fell 110-98 to the Clippers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Clippers posted 27.

Meanwhile, the Lakers lost to the Grizzlies on the road by a decisive 131-114 margin on Wednesday. Los Angeles has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lakers' loss came about despite a quality game from LeBron James, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 39 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. That's the most threes James has posted since back in March.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 1-6. As for Los Angeles, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

The 76ers came up short against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 101-94. Can the 76ers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.