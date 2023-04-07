Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Phoenix 45-35; Los Angeles 41-39

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Lakers are heading back home. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The Lakers have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since March of 2021, but a win here would be a good start.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles couldn't handle Los Angeles and fell 125-118. The Lakers haven't found any success against the Clippers recently, and that defeat made it 11 straight. Despite the defeat, the Lakers got a stellar performance out of LeBron James, who earned 33 points along with 7 assists and 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns must be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven straight wins. They managed a 119-115 victory over Denver on Thursday. The team's three point performance certainly helped their game: they made 17 while their opponent only made eight.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Suns were really bringing them in from beyond the arc and finished the game with an impressive 17 three-pointers. They are 12-3 when they drop that many from long range.

Los Angeles will be out to turn their luck around, while Phoenix will be hoping to grab another victory. Check back to see if the Lakers can bounce back or if the Suns can keep them down.

Odds

Los Angeles are a big 9.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

