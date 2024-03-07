1st Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Sacramento 34-26, Los Angeles 34-29

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

Two dominant centers in Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Los Angeles Lakers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET on March 6th at Crypto.com Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Lakers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, Los Angeles earned a 116-104 win over the Thunder. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 5:57 mark of the first quarter, when the Lakers were facing a 18-6 deficit.

The Lakers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Davis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last nine games he's played. Another player making a difference was D'Angelo Russell, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to Chicago 113-109. The Kings were up 22 in the third but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Even though they lost, the Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bulls only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 34-29 record this season. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 34-26.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Lakers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.1 points per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Lakers lost to the Kings at home by a decisive 125-110 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Can the Lakers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 237.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.