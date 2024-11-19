Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Utah 3-10, Los Angeles 9-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: KJZZ-TV 14

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $54.00

What to Know

The Lakers will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

The Lakers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 104-99 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:38 mark of the second quarter, when Los Angeles was facing a 51-36 deficit.

The Lakers can attribute much of their success to Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 rebounds, and Dalton Knecht, who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Davis has been hot recently, having posted 12 or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

The Lakers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Jazz couldn't handle the Clippers on Sunday and fell 116-105. Utah has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 17.2. Given the Lakers' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers strolled past the Jazz in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 138-122. Will the Lakers repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 10.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.