Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Orlando
Current Records: Philadelphia 9-9; Orlando 5-13
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. The Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Philadelphia and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 13 of 2019.
It looks like Orlando got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They have to be aching after a bruising 123-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Orlando was down 86-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of power forward Bol Bol, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.
As for Philadelphia, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 107-101 to the Charlotte Hornets. Philadelphia's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Shake Milton, who had 22 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards.
The Magic are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Orlando, who are 8-9-1 against the spread.
Orlando is now 5-13 while Philadelphia sits at 9-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Orlando, the 76ers come into the contest boasting the third most steals per game in the league at 8.44. In other words, the Magic will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
Odds
The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.
