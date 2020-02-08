How to watch Magic vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Orlando

Current Records: Milwaukee 44-7; Orlando 22-30

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Orlando now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Magic were just a three-ball short of a win on Thursday and fell 105-103 to the New York Knicks. Orlando's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 112-101. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 20 boards along with six assists. The contest made it Antetokounmpo's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Orlando is now 22-30 while Milwaukee sits at 44-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando enters the game with only 104.8 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Orlando.