How to watch Magic vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Orlando
Current Records: Milwaukee 44-7; Orlando 22-30
What to Know
The Orlando Magic haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET at Amway Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Orlando now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Magic were just a three-ball short of a win on Thursday and fell 105-103 to the New York Knicks. Orlando's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 112-101. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 20 boards along with six assists. The contest made it Antetokounmpo's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.
Orlando is now 22-30 while Milwaukee sits at 44-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando enters the game with only 104.8 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Orlando.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 100
- Dec 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 101
- Nov 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Orlando 91
- Feb 09, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Jan 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Orlando 86
- Mar 14, 2018 - Orlando 126 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Feb 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Nov 27, 2016 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Orlando 96
- Nov 21, 2016 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Orlando 89
- Apr 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Apr 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 26, 2016 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Orlando 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Orlando 114 vs. Milwaukee 90
