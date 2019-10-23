How to watch Magic vs. Cavaliers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; Cleveland 19-63

What to Know

Cleveland and Orlando are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Returning after a rocky 19-63 season, Cleveland is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, Orlando is coming off of a 42-40 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Toronto 115-96 in game five.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Cavaliers will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.

  • Mar 14, 2019 - Orlando 120 vs. Cleveland 91
  • Mar 03, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 93
  • Nov 05, 2018 - Orlando 102 vs. Cleveland 100
  • Feb 06, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 98
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 103
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Cleveland 131 vs. Orlando 127
  • Oct 21, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Cleveland 93
  • Apr 04, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Orlando 102
  • Mar 11, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Orlando 104
  • Oct 29, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Orlando 99
  • Mar 18, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Orlando 103
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 79
  • Dec 11, 2015 - Cleveland 111 vs. Orlando 76
  • Nov 23, 2015 - Cleveland 117 vs. Orlando 103
