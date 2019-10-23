How to watch Magic vs. Cavaliers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; Cleveland 19-63

What to Know

Cleveland and Orlando are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Returning after a rocky 19-63 season, Cleveland is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, Orlando is coming off of a 42-40 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Toronto 115-96 in game five.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Cavaliers will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.