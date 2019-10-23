How to watch Magic vs. Cavaliers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Magic vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Last Season Records: Orlando 42-40; Cleveland 19-63
What to Know
Cleveland and Orlando are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Returning after a rocky 19-63 season, Cleveland is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, Orlando is coming off of a 42-40 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Toronto 115-96 in game five.
Since the experts predict a defeat, the Cavaliers will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Magic are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Orlando 120 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 03, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Orlando 102 vs. Cleveland 100
- Feb 06, 2018 - Orlando 116 vs. Cleveland 98
- Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 06, 2018 - Cleveland 131 vs. Orlando 127
- Oct 21, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 04, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 11, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Orlando 104
- Oct 29, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 18, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Orlando 79
- Dec 11, 2015 - Cleveland 111 vs. Orlando 76
- Nov 23, 2015 - Cleveland 117 vs. Orlando 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA opening night winners and losers
Leonard owns L.A. for at least one night, while LeBron fell short of his high standard in the...
-
Lakers clearly a tier below the Clippers
The Clips win the Battle of L.A. opener, and remember, they still have Paul George on the way
-
VanVleet, Siakam ready for more
The two Raptors expected to take advantage of Kawhi Leonard's absence finished with 34 points...
-
Lonzo Ball drops sick inside-out pass
You don't see many dimes like this one
-
Kawhi, PG star in odd 'Terminator' promo
It's a beautiful disaster
-
Raptors' Nurse makes first challenge
Nurse's challenge failed, as Norman Powell's offensive foul was upheld
-
Clippers take down Lakers in opener
The NBA season got underway with an exciting matchup in Los Angeles
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans