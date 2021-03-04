Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Orlando

Current Records: Atlanta 15-20; Orlando 13-22

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to Amway Center at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Orlando Magic. If the contest is anything like Orlando's 130-120 victory from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hawks strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 94-80. Point guard Trae Young (18 points), power forward John Collins (17 points), and shooting guard Kevin Huerter (16 points) were the top scorers for Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 130-124 to the Dallas Mavericks. Center Nikola Vucevic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and almost finished with a triple-double on 29 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Atlanta is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 17-18 against the spread.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 15-20 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 13-22. We'll see if the Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Odds

The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Orlando have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.

Feb 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Atlanta 120

Feb 10, 2020 - Orlando 135 vs. Atlanta 126

Dec 30, 2019 - Atlanta 101 vs. Orlando 93

Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99

Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113

Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91

Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108

Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103

Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88

Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98

Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110

Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106

Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86

Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86

Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92

Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120

Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110

Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94

Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81

Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100

Injury Report for Orlando

Cole Anthony: Out (Ribs)

Evan Fournier: Out (Groin)

James Ennis III: Out (Calf)

Aaron Gordon: Out (Ankle)

Jonathan Isaac: Out for the Season (Knee)

Markelle Fultz: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Atlanta