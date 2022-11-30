Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Orlando

Current Records: Atlanta 11-10; Orlando 5-16

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Amway Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Atlanta was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 104-101 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Small forward De'Andre Hunter (18 points), point guard Trae Young (18 points), point guard Dejounte Murray (17 points), and small forward Justin Holiday (16 points) were the top scorers for the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, falling 109-102. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of power forward Bol Bol, who had 24 points along with six rebounds.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Atlanta's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Atlanta is now 11-10 while the Magic sit at 5-16. The Hawks are 6-3 after losses this season, Orlando 4-11.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando and Atlanta both have 12 wins in their last 28 games.