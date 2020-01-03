How to watch Magic vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Orlando

Current Records: Miami 25-9; Orlando 15-19

What to Know

The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a contest night as they head on the road against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Miami is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, winning 84-76. C Bam Adebayo (15 points), PG Goran Dragic (13 points), and SG Tyler Herro (13 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

Meanwhile, Orlando's and the Washington Wizards' game on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Orlando turned on the heat in the second half with 60 points. Orlando was the clear victor by a 122-101 margin over Washington. Among those leading the charge for the Magic was PG D.J. Augustin, who had 25 points and nine assists.

Their wins bumped the Heat to 25-9 and the Magic to 15-19. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Heat and the Magic clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Orlando have won nine out of their last 16 games against Miami.