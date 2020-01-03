How to watch Magic vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Magic vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Orlando
Current Records: Miami 25-9; Orlando 15-19
What to Know
The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a contest night as they head on the road against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Miami is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, winning 84-76. C Bam Adebayo (15 points), PG Goran Dragic (13 points), and SG Tyler Herro (13 points) were the top scorers for Miami.
Meanwhile, Orlando's and the Washington Wizards' game on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Orlando turned on the heat in the second half with 60 points. Orlando was the clear victor by a 122-101 margin over Washington. Among those leading the charge for the Magic was PG D.J. Augustin, who had 25 points and nine assists.
Their wins bumped the Heat to 25-9 and the Magic to 15-19. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Heat and the Magic clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.95
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won nine out of their last 16 games against Miami.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 23, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 91
- Dec 04, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 17, 2018 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 101
- Feb 05, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 26, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 03, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Miami 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 107
- Dec 20, 2016 - Orlando 136 vs. Miami 130
- Oct 26, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 10, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Orlando 96
- Apr 08, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 25, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 101
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 3 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA to honor Stern with band on jerseys
Stern died on Wednesday at the age of 77
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Pelicans vs. Lakers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Ball leads donations for Australia fires
The NBA Draft prospect is one of many athletes that are coming together for a good cause
-
Sixers vs. Rockets odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's 76ers vs. Rockets matchup 10,000 times.
-
Report: Caris LeVert to return Sunday
Caris LeVert had thumb surgery in November, but is now set to return to the lineup
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...