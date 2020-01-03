How to watch Magic vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Orlando

Current Records: Miami 25-9; Orlando 15-19

What to Know

The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a contest night as they head on the road against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Miami is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, winning 84-76. C Bam Adebayo (15 points), PG Goran Dragic (13 points), and SG Tyler Herro (13 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

Meanwhile, Orlando's and the Washington Wizards' game on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Orlando turned on the heat in the second half with 60 points. Orlando was the clear victor by a 122-101 margin over Washington. Among those leading the charge for the Magic was PG D.J. Augustin, who had 25 points and nine assists.

Their wins bumped the Heat to 25-9 and the Magic to 15-19. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Heat and the Magic clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $33.95

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Orlando have won nine out of their last 16 games against Miami.

  • Mar 26, 2019 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 99
  • Dec 23, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Orlando 91
  • Dec 04, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Miami 90
  • Oct 17, 2018 - Orlando 104 vs. Miami 101
  • Feb 05, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Miami 109
  • Dec 30, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Orlando 111
  • Dec 26, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Orlando 89
  • Oct 18, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 109
  • Mar 03, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Miami 99
  • Feb 13, 2017 - Orlando 116 vs. Miami 107
  • Dec 20, 2016 - Orlando 136 vs. Miami 130
  • Oct 26, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 96
  • Apr 10, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Orlando 96
  • Apr 08, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Miami 109
  • Mar 25, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 97
  • Dec 26, 2015 - Miami 108 vs. Orlando 101
