Who's Playing
Miami @ Orlando
Current Records: Miami 31-25; Orlando 23-33
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Miami Heat will be on the road. Miami and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Amway Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Things were close when the Heat and the Houston Rockets clashed on Friday, but Miami ultimately edged out the opposition 97-95. Point guard Tyler Herro was the offensive standout of the game for Miami, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points, eight dimes and nine boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Orlando and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Orlando wrapped it up with a 115-104 win at home. The top scorers for the Magic were center Wendell Carter Jr. (19 points), power forward Bol Bol (17 points), and point guard Cole Anthony (17 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Heat against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Miami is now 31-25 while Orlando sits at 23-33. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.4 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 111.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $51.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Orlando.
