Who's Playing

Utah @ Orlando

Current Records: Utah 26-7; Orlando 13-20

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 15 of 2018. Orlando will be playing at home against Utah at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 129-92, which was the final score in Orlando's tilt against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Magic were down 92-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Orlando's loss came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Miami Heat on Friday, falling 124-116. Despite the defeat, Utah had strong showings from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 30 points in addition to six boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 boards.

Orlando is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Magic at 13-20 and the Jazz at 26-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando has only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last ten games against Orlando.