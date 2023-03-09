Who's Playing

Utah @ Orlando

Current Records: Utah 31-35; Orlando 27-39

What to Know

This Thursday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.21 points per contest. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Amway Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but the Jazz were not quite the Dallas Mavericks' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Utah fell just short of Dallas by a score of 120-116. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of small forward Ochai Agbaji, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Orlando received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 134-123 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Cole Anthony, who had 23 points in addition to five boards, and center Moe Wagner, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds. Anthony's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 18-7 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah came out on top in a nail-biter against the Magic in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 112-108. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.14

Odds

The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.