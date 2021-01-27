Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Orlando

Current Records: Sacramento 6-10; Orlando 8-10

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at Amway Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-108 on Monday. It was another big night for Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards in addition to seven assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks last Friday, winning 103-94. Small forward Harrison Barnes was the offensive standout of the contest for the Kings, picking up 21 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Orlando, who are 9-9 against the spread.

Orlando is now 8-10 while Sacramento sits at 6-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Kings have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last ten games against Orlando.