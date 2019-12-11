How to watch Magic vs. Lakers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

How to watch Magic vs. Lakers basketball game

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Orlando 11-12; Los Angeles 21-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Los Angeles will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

The Lakers strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 142-125. PF Anthony Davis went supernova for the Lakers as he had 50 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Orlando had to settle for an 110-101 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The losing side was boosted by SG Evan Fournier, who had 26 points.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 21-3 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Magic rank second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.83 on average. But the Lakers are even better: they come into the game boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 7.13. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Orlando have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.

  • Nov 25, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Los Angeles 104
  • Nov 17, 2018 - Orlando 130 vs. Los Angeles 117
  • Mar 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Orlando 107
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Orlando 127 vs. Los Angeles 105
  • Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Orlando 95
  • Dec 23, 2016 - Orlando 109 vs. Los Angeles 90
  • Mar 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Orlando 98
  • Nov 11, 2015 - Orlando 101 vs. Los Angeles 99
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories