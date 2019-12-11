How to watch Magic vs. Lakers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Orlando 11-12; Los Angeles 21-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Los Angeles will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

The Lakers strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 142-125. PF Anthony Davis went supernova for the Lakers as he had 50 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Orlando had to settle for an 110-101 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The losing side was boosted by SG Evan Fournier, who had 26 points.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 21-3 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Magic rank second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.83 on average. But the Lakers are even better: they come into the game boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 7.13. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Orlando have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.